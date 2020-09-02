BSW Wealth Partners Has $3.23 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.74. 5,262,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.