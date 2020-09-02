BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.23 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 27,142,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,874,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

