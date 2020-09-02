BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 1,498 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $3,150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. 719,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

