BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 6,163 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUSC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 92,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

