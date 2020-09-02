BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

EEM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,633,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,577,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

