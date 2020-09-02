Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.10. 634,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 627,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $993.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.60%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 130.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,573,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth $3,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 373.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 154,316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 83.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

