CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Up 5.5%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.81. 241,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 411,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,419,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,315,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.