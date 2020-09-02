Caleres Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 482 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 642% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 5,295.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,530. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

