Camden National Bank Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 55,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,452,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,743,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,445,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,824,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

