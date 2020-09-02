Camden National Bank Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,549,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.43. 6,485,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

