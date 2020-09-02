Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.69. 2,926,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,755. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $220.84. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

