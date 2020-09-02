Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 109,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 126,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The firm has a market cap of $597.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 120,564 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 335,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Camtek by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

