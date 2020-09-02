Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 3.81% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,312,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.31. 452,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

