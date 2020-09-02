Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.27

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 28257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEMY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.