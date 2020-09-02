carVertical Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $20,392.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00214366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.01615383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00179036 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.