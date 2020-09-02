CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MTTRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTRY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

