Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 898,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 503,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

