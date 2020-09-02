Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 6.2%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 6,452,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,228,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.79.

In related news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

