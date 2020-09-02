Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,228,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,499,000 after buying an additional 976,833 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. 8,987,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

