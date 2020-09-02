Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Down 5.9%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 1,673,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,067,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

The company has a market cap of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $443,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

