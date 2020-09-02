Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLCE. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,389. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Childrens Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $443,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

