Chimpion One Day Volume Hits $683,757.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00006789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $683,757.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00217438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.01610239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00178978 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.