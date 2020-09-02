China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COE stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,001. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million, a PE ratio of 328.05 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 316,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,121,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 339,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

