Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $839-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.69 million.Cloudera also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.10 EPS.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,796,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,878. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.93.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.