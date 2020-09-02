Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.32. 4,251,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,561,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $459.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.28.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $93,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

