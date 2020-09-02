CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 11.7%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares shot up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72. 110,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 94,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get CLPS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.