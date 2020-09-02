Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,009 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $138,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 26,283,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,017,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

