Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.8%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.79. 361,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 534,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $658.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
