Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.8%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.79. 361,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 534,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $658.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.