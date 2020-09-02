Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

CMG opened at C$5.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$8.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$41,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,914.01. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 956,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,784,500. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $118,792 in the last three months.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

