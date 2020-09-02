Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 6%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.76. 1,410,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,270,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $13,791,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

