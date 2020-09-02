Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VLRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 263,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

