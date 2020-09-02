Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Corteva stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,490. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

