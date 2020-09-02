Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading 5.5% Higher

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.30. 896,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,601,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.73.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Covetrus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

