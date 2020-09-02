Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Down 5.1%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.58. 456,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,372,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

