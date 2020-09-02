Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $105.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.64 or 0.05755035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051011 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,445 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.