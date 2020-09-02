Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.02. 432,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 292,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $527.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

