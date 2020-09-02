DATA (DTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $486,424.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $486,424.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00214366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.01615383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00179036 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

