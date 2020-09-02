David Ryan Purchases 74,525 Shares of Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) Stock

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) insider David Ryan bought 74,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,120.28 ($22,943.05).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.57.
About GTN
