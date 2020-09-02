David Ryan Purchases 74,525 Shares of Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) Stock

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) insider David Ryan bought 74,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,120.28 ($22,943.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.57.

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

