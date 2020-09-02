David Thodey Buys 4,000 Shares of Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider David Thodey purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$101.34 ($72.39) per share, with a total value of A$405,356.00 ($289,540.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$80.82.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

