Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $16.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.06. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.