Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. ABIOMED accounts for 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after acquiring an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $312.73. The stock had a trading volume of 393,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,812. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.