Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 264.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after buying an additional 576,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $23,911,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,880,700. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. 975,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

