Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 223.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 3,611,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,617. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

