Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,165,000 after purchasing an additional 203,889 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 0.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.56. The stock had a trading volume of 113,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.17. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. Lendingtree’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,167 shares of company stock worth $13,629,245 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

