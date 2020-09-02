Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $305.30. The company had a trading volume of 461,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.06 and a 200-day moving average of $272.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,670. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

