Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.11. 206,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

