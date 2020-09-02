Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Copart by 1,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 129,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

