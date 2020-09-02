Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Heico makes up 1.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 82.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heico news, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at $106,512,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.51. 510,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,144. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. Heico Corp has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Heico’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

