Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. The company had a trading volume of 789,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,097. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

