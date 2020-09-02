Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $8.47 on Wednesday, hitting $256.50. 2,033,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

